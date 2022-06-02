Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MACK opened at $4.96 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,884 shares of company stock worth $136,566. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

