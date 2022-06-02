Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.

MLAB opened at $209.13 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $204.28 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 597.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average is $270.11.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.86%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.