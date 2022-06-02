Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $41,480.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Meta Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

