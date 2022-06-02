Metaverse ETP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,700.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $26,700.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,250,830 coins and its circulating supply is 80,250,732 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.