Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Peter Aggersbjerg Sells 1,797 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Aggersbjerg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,263.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,302.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,428.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,168.31 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

