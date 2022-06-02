Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,001 shares of company stock worth $37,446,607 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded up $24.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,288.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,302.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,428.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

