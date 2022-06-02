Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 6.5% Higher

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.07. 22,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 958,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.