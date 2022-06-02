Miller Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
MLR stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Miller Industries has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $281.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
