Miller Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

MLR stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Miller Industries has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $281.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

