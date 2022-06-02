MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $3.18 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $34.43 million and $668.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00010585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00197644 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001112 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00310256 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,841,069 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

