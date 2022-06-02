Mirrored Microsoft Market Capitalization Reaches $17,814.28 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 68.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $17,814.28 and $1.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be bought for $6.53 or 0.00021582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 868.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,340.46 or 0.67246847 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 494.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00435910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 2,729 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

