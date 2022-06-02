MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Trading 1.3% Higher

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.65 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.51). 398,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 310,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £69.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH)

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

