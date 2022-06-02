Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS GBARF opened at 0.41 on Thursday. Monarch Mining has a 1 year low of 0.34 and a 1 year high of 0.88.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Mining in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

