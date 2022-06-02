monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 10.4%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.37 and last traded at $122.37. Approximately 9,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 846,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -26.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
