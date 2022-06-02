MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $42.49 on Thursday, reaching $284.30. 140,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,626. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.10 and a 200 day moving average of $403.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.00.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock worth $43,079,955. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.