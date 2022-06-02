Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 4,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,444. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motus GI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

