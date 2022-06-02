MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,567 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $91,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 30.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 321,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $10,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

MP Materials stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 1,201,016 shares worth $52,276,833. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.