M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $15.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $20.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 587.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $177.79 on Monday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

