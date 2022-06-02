Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 508,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

