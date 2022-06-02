Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 508,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 67.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after buying an additional 3,008,643 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.