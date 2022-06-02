MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 26,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,785,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MultiPlan by 43.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 157,864 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 447,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

