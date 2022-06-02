Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.19

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 5469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $911.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.