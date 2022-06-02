National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NA. Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$106.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.19.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$97.46 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$87.71 and a one year high of C$106.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$93.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.