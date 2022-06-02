National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.68.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$29.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

