National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NHI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,773. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

