National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NHI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,773. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.96.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
