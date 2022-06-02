National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Short Interest Update

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 956,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

