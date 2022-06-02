Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $10.27 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

