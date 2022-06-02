Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAIIGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $10.27 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

