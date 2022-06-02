Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ opened at $9.40 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

