nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.30)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $401-403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.42.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,238. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp raised its position in nCino by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in nCino by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.