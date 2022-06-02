NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head to Head Survey

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get NerdWallet alerts:

This table compares NerdWallet and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -4.77% 4.89% 2.56%

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NerdWallet and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.11 -$42.50 million N/A N/A Clarivate $1.88 billion 5.01 -$270.45 million ($0.39) -35.87

NerdWallet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NerdWallet and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Clarivate 0 2 3 0 2.60

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 108.61%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.67%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Clarivate on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.