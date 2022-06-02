NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

