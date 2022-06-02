Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $261.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $497.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.08.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $192.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.30. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

