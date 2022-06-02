NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NRSN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 144,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,329. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of targeted innovative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

