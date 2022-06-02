Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Up 11.6%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shot up 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $47.50. 10,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 762,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Several research firms recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.77.

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

