Newfleet Asset Management LLC Has $25.49 Million Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 79.0% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newfleet Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 10,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.