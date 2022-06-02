NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Short Interest Update

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 10,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.87.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
