NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 4.6%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 35,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,918,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

