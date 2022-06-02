NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 4.6%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 35,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,918,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLSP)
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
