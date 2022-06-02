Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NVO opened at $110.33 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

