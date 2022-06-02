Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.
Shares of NVO opened at $110.33 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.