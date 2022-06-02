NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.64. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 21,459 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.84.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

