Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Down 4.1%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $158.36 and last traded at $158.48. 7,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 303,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,305,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,337,000 after purchasing an additional 612,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

