Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 23.4% This Week

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $2.04 million and $367,290.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,247.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13,555.26 or 0.45411914 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00447407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,011.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

