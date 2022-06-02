Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA stock traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,625,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

