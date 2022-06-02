Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.32)-(0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $428-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.87 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

OKTA stock traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.55.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.75.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

