Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.25 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $9.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.68. 6,017,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,899. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.75.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

