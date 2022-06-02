Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.15

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 28383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Olin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 116.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 81.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.