Ontology One Day Volume Hits $62.50 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $262.36 million and approximately $62.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00257127 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

