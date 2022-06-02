Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.68. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

