OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,056,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,091,215.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.