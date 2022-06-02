Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 238,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,280. The stock has a market cap of $373.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

