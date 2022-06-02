OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $7.27.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.