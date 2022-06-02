OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

