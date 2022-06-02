OptionRoom One Day Volume Tops $76,329.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $288,358.88 and $76,329.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,247.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13,555.26 or 0.45411914 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00447407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 2,011.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000279 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.